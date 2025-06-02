Camp Fire: 100% contained, 877 acres burned near Fort Stanton

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. — The Camp Fire near Fort Stanton is officially 100% contained after burning 877 acres, including five structures.

The Bureau of Land Management confirmed the full containment Monday. The fire started May 25, eight days before. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire damaged three historical buildings at Fort Stanton, including two built in the 1930s and other buildings constructed by German prisoners of war during World War II.

“The Pecos Zone Type-3 Incident Command Team transferred command of the fire to the BLM May 30. Nearly 150 fire personnel worked to subdue the fire, and the BLM thanks them all for their hard work. Although the fire is contained, hot spots may remain, and fire personnel will continue to monitor the situation,” the BLM stated.

The BLM will open the West Mesa and Red Tank roads Tuesday.

