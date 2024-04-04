Camper fire leaves 1 dead in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. — San Juan County fire crews found one person dead while responding to a camper fire around 18 miles west of Farmington.

Crews responded around 4 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a fire on Road 6940 in Waterflow. Farmington Fire Department also responded in mutual aid.

Crews found a camper on fire with a person still inside. They extinguished the fire and found that person dead.

First responders took another person to the hospital with minor injuries. They are now out of the hospital.

Authorities aren’t releasing the name of the person who died. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.