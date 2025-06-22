Canceled or not canceled? Venue and organizers at odds over plans for Title IX event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Santa Fe Farmers’ Market Institute says it canceled a conservative political event at its location after it says it was misled by the organizers, though organizers say they still plan to show up.

The Independent Women’s Forum booked the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market Pavilion for Monday June 23rd to host the “Her Game. Her Legacy” event.

A website for “Her Game. Her Legacy” states its intent is to celebrate Title IX and women athletes.

The website mentions having advocates “fighting to protect women’s sports,” but makes no mention of transgender athletes or recent political events.

A different website from the Independent Women’s Forum says the event will feature athletes and coaches advocating to “keep women’s sports female.”

The Independent Women’s Forum website names former New Mexico governor Susana Martinez and U.S. Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon as guest speakers.

The website is also critical of New Mexico policy, stating the event will “expose the disjointed reality in New Mexico and how harmful policies are undermining women and girls.”

The Santa Fe Farmers’ Market Institute released the following statement on why it canceled the event:

“The Santa Fe Farmers’ Market Institute has informed the Independent Women’s Forum that the Institute has canceled its event scheduled for June 23, 2025. The facilities use agreement signed by the Independent Women’s Forum described the event as a “Celebration for Athletes and Families.” That description was fundamentally misleading as the event described today in media reports is a partisan political event. Further, this event requires levels of security, as well as a press conference, that the Independent Women’s Forum did not disclose in the agreement and which SFFMI is unable to accommodate. As much as we support free speech, we want to make it clear that SFFMI is in disagreement with the message and intent of this particular event.”

The Independent Women’s Forum tells KOB 4 the event is still on, and says they will still gather at the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market. A spokesperson called the statement from the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market Institute “incorrect.” Victoria Coley, Vice President of Communications for Independent Women, said the following in a statement to KOB 4:

“Her Game. Her Legacy.—our joyful celebration of the 53rd Anniversary of Title IX and National Women’s Sports Week—is absolutely still on! It has not been cancelled and the event will take place as planned on Monday, June 23, 2025, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM MT. We can’t wait to join incredible female athletes, their teammates, families, and fans for an unforgettable afternoon of fun, games, and inspiration. Together, we’ll honor the strength, skill, and unstoppable spirit of women and girls in sports.”

The Independent Women’s Forum says the event is meant to kick off a statewide bus tour across all of New Mexico’s counties.