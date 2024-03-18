Candlelight vigil this Wednesday for fallen NMSP officer

NEW MEXICO — New Mexico State Police will hold a candlelight vigil this Wednesday for Officer Justin Hare, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Officer Hare was shot and killed on Interstate 40, around 10 miles west of Tucumcari, early Friday morning. Authorities captured and arrested the suspect Sunday in Albuquerque.

Hare left behind his parents, girlfriend and two young children. In a social media post, his girlfriend spoke at length about Hare and his impact on their family. She also spoke about his impact on the community of Logan where he grew up and moved back to.

The vigil is set for 7:30 p.m. this Wednesday at the Tucumcari State Police Office.