Cannabis Control Division urges safety ahead of springtime events

SANTA FE, N.M. — Springtime is a big time for cannabis connoisseurs, especially 4/20, but state officials are urging consumers to be safe and follow the law.

Officials with the New Mexico Cannabis Control Division are urging people to follow the laws and practice safe consumption. They say you should consume cannabis in an appropriate setting and respect others. They’re also reminding you to consume it at a licensed consumption lounge or someone’s residence.

“Springtime is when we start seeing more outdoor events and an uptick in public consumption,” said Todd Stevens, the director of the state Cannabis Control Division. “We want to remind the public and our licensees that it is illegal to consume cannabis in public spaces like festivals, expos, and even at a licensed dispensary that doesn’t have an official consumption lounge license.”

Here are some tips the CCD has:

Only purchase cannabis from a CCD-licensed dispensary. You can’t purchase cannabis at special events such as festivals, expos or competitions.

Never drive under the influence of cannabis. Driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal and puts the public at risk.

Start low and go slow. Know your tolerance to avoid getting overly intoxicated.

Do not mix cannabis with alcohol or other medications.

Cannabis bought in New Mexico should stay in New Mexico. It is federally illegal to travel across state lines with cannabis.

Do not consume cannabis around children

Always store products safely away from children and pets; inside a locked cabinet or other locked storage space is best.

They also say you must be 21 years or older to possess and consume cannabis in New Mexico. Exceptions apply if you’re in the medical program and carry a qualified patient card.

Officials say they will inspect businesses closely.