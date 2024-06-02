Canteen Brewhouse celebrates 30th anniversary with 5K fun run

A local brewhouse broke out its neon biker shorts and Backstreet Boys CDs for a very special celebration this weekend.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – A local brewhouse broke out its neon biker shorts and Backstreet Boys CDs for a very special celebration this weekend.

Canteen Brewhouse tapped into the 90s to celebrate its 30th anniversary. They hosted a 5K fun run Sunday morning, encouraging people to run with boom boxes and neon windbreakers.

“Just kinda celebrating the 90s, which as you can see is pretty iconic. So we’ve just had fun and people are having fun with it. So that’s what we hope to continue to do for hopefully another 30 years,” said Jamie Schwebach, a general manager of Canteen Brewhouse.

This is the first year of the 5K fun run. Some proceeds will go to the New Mexico Herpetological Society that promotes the study of our state’s reptiles, turtles, and amphibians.