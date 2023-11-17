Car crashes into coffee shop along Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews responded Friday afternoon to the area of Central and Alvarado where a car crashed into a coffee shop.

Fire rescue crews responded around 1 p.m. Friday to Kap’s Coffee Shop. When they arrived, they discovered a car crashed into the side of the building.

Pictures show the car busted through a window and shattered glass across the dining area. A witness reportedly said no one was sitting at the table closest to that window.

