Carlsbad police: 1 dead after metal rod goes through windshield

CARLSBAD, N.M. — Carlsbad police are investigating a crash that left one person dead after a metal welding rod went through their front windshield.

The crash happened around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to a car accident with injuries at the 5000 block of National Parks Highway.

Investigators found the rod went through the windshield and critically injured the driver. Emergency personnel gave the driver medical attention but the driver died from their injuries.

Police say an unsecured load led to the crash. They’re looking for any information that could lead to an arrest in this case with a $50-5,000 reward possible.

