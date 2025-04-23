Carson-Burnham Water Supply Project to improve water supply on Navajo Nation

This summer, there will be another for the Carson-Burnham Water Supply Project on the Navajo Nation.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Last week, KOB 4 told you about the groundbreaking on the San Juan Lateral Treatment Plant that’s part of the Navajo-Gallup water supply project.

This summer, there will be another for the Carson-Burnham Water Supply Project. KOB 4 got to catch up with some of the people behind the project who says, this will improve water supply for 1,600 people on the Navajo Nation.

“Sometimes our parents couldn’t afford gasoline to get water from somewhere. We had to melt snow and stuff like that to kind of get water, and it was a struggle,” said Irene Harvey, president of Huerfano Chapter.

It’s been a slow process, but having clean, running water will soon be a reality for people living on the Navajo Nation.

It’s because of projects like the Carson-Burnham Regional Water System Supply.

“This project will be tying into the cutter lateral of the Navajo Gallup Water Supply Project right in this area here. And we will be building the project out toward the west here, across Highway 550,” said Jason John, manager of the Navajo Nation Department of Water Resources.

It will replace an eighth of a mile of 50-year-old water pipelines, increasing the water supply for the Huerfano and Tiis Tsoh Sikaad chapters.

“You’ll see a different size pipe, but a lot of it was conveying groundwater of much smaller diameters to homes,” said John.

It’s not just about replacing the old pipes with the new ones, it will also help water transportation in the Navajo Nation as more parts of the Navajo-Gallup project get started.

“This part of the project will build upon that by being able to transport more water to more places off of that project,” John said.

The chapter presidents say the water can’t begin flowing fast enough.

“We have about 50 families that are on this project as of now, but we’re hoping to extend that line to maybe 25 more families that are not on this line,” said Harrison LaMone, president of Tiis Tsoh Sikaad Chapter.

“The water that’s being supplied to our community is so important to us because water is enough for us, and water is life,” said Irene Harvey, president of Huerfano Chapter.

