Case dismissed against North Valley bosque fire suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A grand jury decided not to indict the arson suspect from a bosque fire in northwest Albuquerque last weekend.

Prosecutors are dismissing the case against Sean Taylor, even after a judge ruled he should stay in jail until his trial.

Court documents show the grand jury did not find any probable cause on Friday.

Taylor was arrested last Saturday after Albuquerque police say they used the Real Time Crime Center and drones to catch him.

On Saturday, APD said a lieutenant from the Northwest Area Command spotted an individual believed to be responsible for starting the fire.