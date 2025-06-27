Century plant blooms decades later in Albuquerque yard

An Albuquerque woman is finding comfort and beauty in a surprising burst of life from the past.

Cinthia Singleton’s husband, Matthew, planted a century plant outside their home 20 years ago. Now, only a year after he died, it’s in full bloom.

“He planted it, and it did nothing, and it was just pretty much that right there. And then one morning, a couple of months ago, I wake up and there’s like this asparagus stalk growing out of it. It was just six feet high, maybe. It looked just like asparagus. And OK? And the next morning it starts making these bloom things and growing until now it’s as tall as the house,” said Cinthia.

The century plant is native to the Southwest and Mexico. Before its long life cycle ends, it partakes in what’s called a “death bloom,” sending up a dramatic tall stalk with offshoots of yellow flowers. This rare and final act happens only once after decades of growth.

Across traditions and cultures, the century plant symbolizes death and rebirth, resilience and patience. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event that’s both celebrated and mourned – a metaphor for the duality and preciousness of life.

Desert plant experts say that, contrary to its name, its life cycle is 10 to 30 years. Yet, it gives the most during its death bloom when it attracts pollinators.

“For the native pollinators, they are phenomenal. I mean, as much as it’s kind of the end of the line for that plant, the native pollinators really go nuts for it, which is fantastic,” said Jennifer Hobson, co-owner of Jericho Nursery.

To Singleton, the bloom is a reminder of their long marriage and love shared.

“I felt like it was a love letter. I sent pictures to a very dear friend of mine, and I said you’re not going to believe what’s in the yard. And she said, that is definitely from him,” said Singleton.

Neighbors are also in awe of its natural beauty.

“I’ve found couples standing below it, kissing, which tears me up. And then I find trucks, pickups, cars stopped in the street looking at it. Some people get out,” Singleton said.

Even though Matthew is gone, his widow and community are enjoying the fruits of his labor.

“We all attribute this all to him. He was a wonderful neighbor and wonderful man. He’s still giving to the community through what he planted,” said Randy Jamarillo, a neighbor.