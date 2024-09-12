Ceremonies in New Mexico honor 9/11 victims 23 years later

Americans honored the lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S., and it was no different here in New Mexico.

Across New Mexico, people took a moment to pause and remember the 2,977 victims killed on 9/11.

One particular event honored the 343 New York firefighters who died that day.

“Units respond to the Albuquerque Plaza on Tijeras and Third Street to begin your climb of 110 stories in honor and remembrance of our 343 brothers and sisters 23 years ago.”

Firefighters gathered for the annual 9/11 stair climb. Albuquerque firefighters climbed 110 flights of stairs, simulating that trek to the top of the Twin Towers, in honor of those fallen first responders.

“This is a very strenuous climb. These guys are going to feel it for days. And again, it’s just to honor those 343 who made the climb and never came out,” said Lt. Jason Fejer, of Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham joined city leaders at Albuquerque Civic Plaza for a solemn ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

“This reminder is incredibly, I believe both for me personally and for so many New Mexicans and Americans, a proud productive day to make sure that we all support each other, related to the unity and sacrifices of so many Americans and so many firefighters,” the governor said.

At Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Albuquerque, a unique memorial for the victims.

“The beams themselves show great, great respect for first responders, 9/11 victims and the City of New York and all the cities around the country,” said Rick Frias, the Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus at the church.

Two steel beams from the World Trade Center were used in the construction of the building.

“Every Sunday, when we come to Mass, we come through here, we say a prayer for all the victims.

We see the beams and we know that solidarity in the United States. Good people stand together and will always stand together,” Frias said.

Special masses in honor of the victims.

“I believe it will touch your heart and it will bring you solidarity again for the fact that the United States will grow. We will get better and we are strong,” Frias said.

Ensuring that New Mexicans never forget.