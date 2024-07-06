Ceremony held for new US citizens in Albuquerque

A group of around 85 people, representing around 25 countries, took the Oath of Allegiance in Albuquerque Friday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A group of around 85 people, representing around 25 countries, took the Oath of Allegiance in Albuquerque Friday.

Dignitaries appeared and gave remarks, including U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez. Uballez spoke on how his mother sat in the same seat they did and took the same oath.

“She learned a language that was not her own and built a family and a community in the strange land that is now our home. When I say you are family, I mean it not in the metaphorical sense but in a real sense. You are my parents, I am your son,” Uballez said.

President Joe Biden also offered a brief message for new citizens as they celebrated with their families who have been with them on their journey that, for some, took decades.

Victor Torres was born in Juarez, Mexico. He came to the U.S. when he was just four years old. For decades, he said he jumped through many hurdles with the immigration process to become a citizen.

“I had my visa and all that for 15 years. Then they kinda took it away from me. I came back, went through all the process again, paid a lot of money, and I’m here which is great you know?” Torres reflected.

Now a husband and a father, his family motivated him to become a citizen.

“It’s hard to be here not having citizenship. The struggles are real. Once you become a citizen, you realize you can do way better things in life, job wise and for your family,” Torres said.

Jude Kam Ngha came from Cameroon after marrying his partner. Kam Ngha says the U.S. gave him so much. He wanted to give back.

“I wanted to serve in military and give back with how much America has given to me. I work in cybersecurity and wanted to work for the US government and needed citizenship,” he said.

Now, he has it.

Their dreams elevated. A weight lifted off their shoulders after enduring so much.

“I know it’s heartache and stressful and painful and sometimes you fear the worst but you just gotta keep going,” Torres said. “It’s a great feeling. It’s one of the greatest feelings in life.”

To encourage people to break through and reach the day when they can call themselves an American.

“The United States is a richer country because of the experiences you bring and the diversity you represent,” U.S. Magistrate Judge John F. Robbenhaar said.

These countries were represented Friday: Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Estonia, Guatemala, Iceland, Iran, Ireland, Jamaica, Kenya, Mexico, Moldova, Nepal, Nigeria, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, United Kingdom and Vietnam.

