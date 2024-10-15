Charter school teacher arrested during sexual predator operation

Stephen Charles Phillips was reportedly caught in the act of trying to set up sex with a 12 year old.

But, KOB 4 learned Phillips was already around young children on a daily basis at his job.

“Stephen Charles Phillips, who engaged in similar conduct with someone that he believed to be the father of an underage child,” said New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez.

51-year-old Stephen Charles Phillips was one of several suspects recently arrested on charges of child exploitation and child prostitution.

Court documents show Phillips thought he was messaging the dad of a 12 year old on the app Fetlife before moving the conversation to Kik.

An undercover agent was posing as a dad selling his 12-year-old daughter for sex.

Law enforcement collaborators from Operation Overwatch say it’s impossible to say how many offenders like this are still out there.

“Many constituents write me on a daily basis of crime, but you will be surprised how many requests and problems that I get on child exploitation, and it is overwhelming,” said BCSO Sheriff John Allen.

In conversations with the dad, Phillips says it’s a fetish he’s never tried, but he’s curious about what a developing young body looks like. They discuss more details, and eventually agents arrested Phillips after he showed up at the agreed address.

Now, we’re learning more about the man behind the messages.

According to an Albuquerque Public Schools spokesperson, Phillips is a teacher at Cien Aguas International Charter School in southeast Albuquerque. He’s not listed on the school’s website, but an online salary chart has Stephen Phillips listed as an elementary teacher at the school.

APD says this situation is not as rare as we all hope it is.

“I’ve charged a parent with trafficking their child. So parents, in that feeling of greed, or whatever it is, will do anything, sometimes to make money or pay off at debt,” said APD Commander Kyle Hartsock.

The charter school does not list Phillips, and charter schools has its own governing body. An APS spokesperson says it does not handle hiring, firing or disciplining charter school employees.

Phillips is still in jail and expected to have his first court appearance Wednesday.

