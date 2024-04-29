Cheap Skates Family Fun Center reopens in Roswell

Cheap Skates Family Fun Center, a roller skating rink in Roswell, reopened this weekend after they were forced to shut down during the pandemic.

ROSWELL, N.M. — Cheap Skates Family Fun Center, a roller skating rink in Roswell, reopened this weekend after they were forced to shut down during the pandemic.

“I just had no idea that that many people were waiting for us to reopen,” said Tracey Phillips, owner of the rink. “There was just no way for us to really social distance and ensure that kids kept masks on at all times. That was very difficult to try and do that.”

Now, after four years, they were able to get things back and rolling.

“Roswell has very limited things for kids to do,” Phillips said. “And this place, when we were at the height of our business, is when it hit.”

At the time everything shut down, they didn’t know how long it would be until the state would reopen attractions, so they started to renovate and repair the rink – getting new lights, renovating the concession stand, and even the roller rink floor.

“Then we just had some setbacks and then we had a flood on the floor after we had redone it,” Phillips said. “So we had to do that again.”

Many people stopped by on the first weekend back.

“We appreciate all the support and all the people that come out and have a good time,” said Paul Phillips, who is also an owner.

“So many of the people that were in here were, you know, kids that were 14 or 15 when we closed,” Tracey said. “Now they’re adults and it was wonderful to see them all come back.”