Child in state custody found wandering near CYFD office along busy street | 4 Investigates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A small child in the state’s custody was found wandering a busy road in northeast Albuquerque in May. He was eventually picked up by a stranger, who said several cars nearly hit him.

It happened near the Children, Youth & Families Department office on Indian School Road. It’s where children go when they are removed from their homes or when the state is unable to find placement.

The office is not only staffed with CYFD workers, but it also has several security officers. Somehow this little boy, who the witness described as four or five, managed to get past everyone unnoticed.

“I was just scared,” said a man who called 911 on May 15, 2025.



Neighbor Paul Maldonado will tell you Indian School Road is too busy for a wandering child.

“It’s dangerous for anybody,” said Maldonado.



But the 911 caller told dispatch he grabbed a little boy out of the street. A boy he described as maybe 4 or 5 years old.

“All the cars were slamming on their brakes, but no one was getting, no one was picking him up,” the caller told police dispatch. “He might have had autism or something, I was asking him where his mom was at, but he wasn’t really talking.”



The caller said he handed the kid off to a nearby security officer at the CYFD Pinetree office.



“He didn’t know where he came from either,” said the caller, referencing the security officer he gave the child to.



Turns out, the boy was in state custody, though the 911 operator confirms, it’s possible, no one knew he was missing.



“Have you guys gotten any reports about it?” Albuquerque police dispatch asked New Mexico State Police operators.



“I don’t see anything there right now. The only thing I have is an assault. But that’s been pending for a while.”



An assault, at the same office where 4 Investigates discovered chaos is pretty common. Paul Maldonado can vouch for that.



“The police show up most of the time, the fire engine, fire rescue and there’s an ambulance practically every day,” he said.

From assaults to drug use. Police respond to the CYFD office hundreds of times over the course of a year.

“It seems like there’s a lot of stuff going on and they can’t control it,” said Maldonado.



Workers didn’t appear surprised to see APD walking through the doors in May. Though they didn’t appear to know what for.

“We’ve been waiting for state police,” said a CYFD worker to a state police officer.

“For something else?” the officer asked.

“Yeah,” said the worker.

Only after talking to security officers are police reassured the little boy is safe.



“Did he leave from this building then?” asked the officer to the security guard.

“I believe so, absolutely. He’s one of our kids,” said the security officer.

A CYFD spokeswoman claimed, “CYFD was aware of the incident…” though reports and body camera video from police show that’s either not true or the department chose to not report the missing boy.

The spokeswoman claims the department “immediately took action to ensure the child’s safety” which we’re forced to assume means they found a way to keep him from running out into a busy city street where an alert driver picked up a child and did the job CYFD couldn’t.

Here’s the full statement:

“CYFD was aware of the incident and immediately took action to ensure the child’s safety. Children who come into CYFD care and the receiving center often come from traumatic experiences which can lead to them feeling overwhelmed, resulting in behaviors like running from placement. CYFD is committed to supporting these children with compassion and a trauma-informed approach.



CYFD is relieved that the child is safe and grateful to our staff and security for working together to quickly ensure the safety of the child.”

KOB wanted to ask about the obvious inconsistencies in CYFD’s statement. For months, KOB has asked to sit down with Secretary Teresa Casados not just about this case, but about critical child safety issues in her department.

CYFD complained to us that 4 Investigates has been unfair or inaccurate, though we’re still waiting for examples of that.

In fact, Democratic and Republican state lawmakers have recognized our reporting as uncovering serious problems in the agency that promises to take care of New Mexico’s children and families.

KOB gave CYFD three weeks to organize an interview with the secretary to discuss the following topics.

CYFD sent statements instead:

KOB learned of another in-custody suicide. State and federal confidentiality laws strictly limit what the Children, Youth, and Families Department can confirm or disclose about individual cases. We are only authorized to release information when it is determined that abuse or neglect caused a child’s death. Accordingly, no information can be provided. We are also aware of the recent sex offender who was preying on a child who had run away from Hope House. Same as above I’d love some info on what the department is doing to ensure children are safe while in office, congregate settings. NMAC 7.8.3.1 Regulations Governing Shelter Care Services for Children outlines statutory and compliance guidelines for all Children’s Crisis Centers, Multi-Service Homes, Community Homes and Innovative Programs. Additionally, the provider must comply with the LCA Fire Marshall and Environment Department for clearance and inspections ensuring the buildings are safe and meet the requirements of the law. Any changes being made to staffing at those facilities to better care for those children? CYFD contracts with providers. We do not manage their staffing. Anything more you can say about plans/programming/initiatives the department is working on to address these types of situations? CYFD has been working diligently to expand Behavioral Health Programs for children across the state. Please see the press release here. Additionally, CYFD is focused on prevention-based programs to support families before a crisis begins. Please see those programs here. I was hoping I could get something on the schedule with her to touch on the same problems surrounding children in offices and the toll on office staff. CYFD has worked extremely hard to end Office Stays, as of 6/3, the numbers are as follows – Bernalillo County: 1, Chaves County: 5, Curry County: 1, Grant County: 1, Lea County: 2, Valencia County: 2 for a total of 12 statewide. Additionally, CYFD has established new positions that will be on-call overnight positions to relieve the toll on current staff. I’d love to know if there are discussions and ideas on how to approach this issue. CYFD needs your support! Please find our toolkit attached to help us share the message about recruiting Resource/Foster Families here. I’d love to know if anything that passed in the last session will help. With proper legislative funding and staffing, we can make meaningful progress without additional bureaucracy hampering our frontline work. Unfortunately, this year’s legislature did not fully fund CYFD for these continued efforts. I know foster recruitment is a big one. Any new efforts to reach new families? In addition to strategic community event participation that yield high traffic of our target demographics, CYFD has been investing in Marketing and Advertising campaigns that have resulted in 100s of new leads for Community Resource/Foster Families. CYFD continues to pace at 50% of our placements with kinship or fictive kinship placements which is best practice for child welfare agencies.