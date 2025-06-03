Child tests positive for measles in San Juan County

State health leaders say they have confirmed the first case of measles in San Juan County.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – State health leaders say they have confirmed the first case of measles in San Juan County.

Department of Health reps say a child under the age of four tested positive for the virus. The toddler was reportedly vaccinated with one dose and contracted the virus on a domestic flight.

Health leaders say people in San Juan County still could have been exposed to the virus at the San Juan Regional Medial Center emergency room on May 26, 27, and 28. Also, the pediatrics clinic that was held on May 30.

There is now a total of 81 confirmed cases across the state.

If you haven’t had a vaccine yet, you can find vaccination clinics through the New Mexico Department of Health Dashboard here.

