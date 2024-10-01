Children learn sign language in Albuquerque daycare

Learning how to talk is a complex process, but learning how to communicate, not as complicated as it might seem.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Learning how to talk is a complex process, but learning how to communicate, not as complicated as it might seem.

KOB 4 went to a daycare in Albuquerque that is teaching sign language from day one.

“Their brains are like sponges, so this is the best time to teach them absolutely anything, they can remember anything,” said Amber Gallegos, an assistant director of The Learning Experience.

For some New Mexican kiddos, that includes the basics of American Sign Language.

“It helps kids, like babies, through toddlers who can’t talk right, they don’t have a way of using their words. So the best way to teach them is to sign with them so that they’re able to communicate with us and tell us what they may need or what they’re needing from us, to help them have a successful day,” said Gallegos.

A crucial skill during snack time. Those added communication skills are the main reason why sign language is a permanent part of the curriculum at The Learning Experience. That’s a national daycare chain with three locations in the metro.

“There’s no additional charge for this. So we are giving this to every learner that comes in our school,” said Monica Nieto, a regional manager of The Learning Experience. “Because we’re teaching language and development, we’re teaching children where they don’t even have language yet.”

The experts will tell you, those early language lessons do pay off, even if you don’t see the results right away.

“That second language exposure is really good for brain development,” said Jeanna Stoff, a speech language pathologist of the Albuquerque Speech Language and Hearing Center.

Research shows learning sign language at an early age can increase attention spans, lower frustrations and help kids learn to read faster.

“There’s just all these nuances, and, you know, complexities with language development that really can affect academic achievement as kids get older,” said Stoff.

The Learning Experience partnered with the state’s free pre-K program to make sure even more New Mexico families have access to their programs.

“We actually have a total of 80 slots in two locations, and we’re opting for more,” said Nieto.

Giving New Mexico’s kids an early boost one sign at a time.

“It’s just, it’s important to start young. It really is,” said Amber Gallegos, an assistant director of The Learning Experience.