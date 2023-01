ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some chillier temps are beginning Thursday in New Mexico and rain is possible for areas south of Albuquerque.

Rain is possible for the bootheel of New Mexico up to just south of Albuquerque. It’s a narrower band of rain than we’ve seen in recent times so it shouldn’t cause as much trouble.

A little bit of a warm-up comes Friday as the weekend nears.

Kira Miner has a look at the full forecast in the video above.