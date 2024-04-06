Cibola High School implements new policy to restrict cell phone use

At Cibola High School in Albuquerque, phones will have to be tucked away while class is in session.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Schools across the nation are implementing new policies to prevent cell phones from being a distraction in the classroom. That includes a few schools in New Mexico.

Administrators say cell phones have been a problem for a while now, and a recent survey revealed most parents want school leaders to do something about it. Instead of banning phones outright, they’re trying to find a middle ground.

“I think our goal is to help students understand we have a clear boundary here,” said Kimberly Finke, principal at Cibola High School.

Finke admits that managing cell phones at school is tricky.

“We have a set of students who were sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth-graders when the pandemic hit, and the phones were their lifeline,” Finke said. “At that time, it was a useful tool for keeping them connected. However, we didn’t disrupt that when they came back to school and say, ‘Hey, there’s a time for using a cell phone. And there’s time when it’s time time to put it away.'”

Starting Monday, all Cibola High students will be required to put their phones in their backpacks or pouches in the classroom during instructional time. They can still use them during passing periods and lunch – and that’s on purpose.

“We told students our goal is for you to figure out how to manage it, because tat’s part of growing into adulthood,” Finke said.

Finke said the first violation would result in a warning, and then the second violation would result in the phone getting taken away. Upon a third violation, parents will be contacted.

If a student racks up five violations, they will be required to do community service around the school.

Finke said they’re introducing the new policy after spring break to figure out how well it works before it’s officially implemented next school year.

It’s worth noting Rio Rancho Public Schools implemented a similar policy this year – restricting cell phone use during instructional time across all schools.