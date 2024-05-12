Cimarron HS students build elk made out of horseshoes

CIMARRON, N.M. – About 26 Cimarron High School shop students came together to build a life-size elk made out of metal horseshoes.

School officials say students in the Welding 1 and 2 classes have been working hard over the last four classes to get it done.

The project began with a silhouette of an elk chalked onto the shop floor. Students then bent, cut, and welded over 330 horseshoes together.

The final size of the elk is over 8 feet tall and 9 feet wide. Its antlers are made out of well pipe.

Officials say the elk will be auctioned off, with all proceeds rolled back into the shop program to fund their next project.