City adds more crime-fighting technology to Old Town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque city leaders are expanding technology they say can help curb crime in Old Town.

It comes after police say several shops were vandalized on Tuesday, and one was even apparently set on fire. That was just the tip of the iceberg for an area that has seen its fair share of crime.

Now, things might look a little different the next time you visit Old Town. Mobile camera units, foot patrols, license plate readers, speed cameras and a gunshot detection system have all been added in hopes of curbing crime.

“We are trying to use a layered approach to law enforcement in our city, because we know that it doesn’t always take an officer with a badge and a weapon,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

Keller says his office worked with Albuquerque police, Metro Security, municipal development and residents in the community to bring more crime fighting technology to Old Town.

“We will help pay for it. We will partner with you to make sure that you get that. This is also a massive deterrent. People are figuring out where the cameras work, they don’t go, and so why not make that Old Town?” said Keller.

Right now, mobile camera units have been added. But as for how many will be in Old Town permanently, APD Chief Harold Medina says there’s a process to see how many are needed.

“We will do an evaluation to see how our initial round of cameras goes, and that will let us determine more or less how many cameras will have to be in the area,” said Medina. “You have my commitment these two video trailers will stay here until we have permanent cameras up.”

Business owner Pete Kassetas says he’s happy the city is taking notice of the issues they face.

“It did take, in my opinion, a lot of push from the Old Town merchant community. But at the end of the day, if that’s what it takes, that’s what it takes,” said Pete Kassetas, owner of Outpost 1706.

While he’s hopeful this will help, Kassetas believes it takes more than the work APD and the city are doing.

“The courts need to step up. We need to figure out what to do, and the Legislature needs to help us with that. Keep these folks in jail that need to be there. The guy that broke into our bar had 21 prior arrests. Makes no sense to me. I understand a second chance, but not a 21st,” said Kassetas.

These efforts will also be expanded to other hot spots in the metro like the BioPark, Sawmill District, Nob Hill and Jerry Cline Park.