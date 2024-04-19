City and county set for joint Earth Day cleanup event

Earth Day is coming soon. The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are coming together for a cleanup event you can get involved in.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Earth Day is coming up so the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are coming together for a cleanup event across the eastern part of the metro.

The event is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The city and the county are partnering with the Village of Tijeras, the Cañón de Carnué Land Grant and the nonprofit Plastic-Free Mission.

Volunteers will help clean up in various parts of the community, starting at these gathering sites:

At each site, organizers will provide gloves, vests, pickers, trash bags, T-shirts and water bottles. First, volunteers will sign a waiver. Then, they’ll head out to surrounding areas to clean up litter.

County Commissioner Eric Olivas and City Councilor Renee Grout stopped by to talk about the event. See the interview in the video above.