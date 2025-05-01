City closes another problem motel in NW Albuquerque

The city shut down the Court John Motel. It's the latest in a string of closures by the city to combat hotel and motels linked to violent crime.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An Albuquerque motel linked to violent crime and unsanitary living conditions is no longer open for business.

This is the third closure we’ve seen in the past two months and the sixth within the last seven months.

City officials are saying this motel became a hotspot for drug trafficking, prostitution and more. Plus, the conditions people were living in were beyond unsanitary.

It’s not just the city that noticed the motel’s issues, business owners did too. KOB 4 spoke with the general manager of Sunday Service about his observations and thoughts on the closure.

“There was always something across the street going on,” said Dominic Gantar, general manager of Sunday Service.

From criminal activity to code violations, the Court John Motel became a large concern for residents, city officials and businesses in the surrounding area.

“This essentially has become a hotbed for drug trafficking, violence and prostitution. Robbery, kidnapping and DV are all calls that we’ve had in this area. 940 calls within a two block radius,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

Beyond the increase in crime, the living conditions were deplorable.

“Some of these units were missing toilets. There’s evidence of roach infestation and bed bugs. It was absolutely inhospitable to live, which is why we’re shutting it down,” said Keller.

Gantar says he along with other business owners nearby were no stranger to seeing the problems happening across the street.

“There was a noticeable clientele coming in and out, and the tenants didn’t seem like they were in the best shape financially, physically, just hygienically,” said Gantar.

While Sunday Service only experienced a few minor disruptions, worry was growing that something more violent could happen at their business.

“You could see the potential building,” Gantar said. “With whatever was happening there, I actually don’t know the full story, but I do know I could feel them starting to get busier.”

So with the doors and windows boarded up and the lights turned out, business owners and operators in the area are taking a sigh of relief.

“Stopping it before it got out of hand is for the best,” said Gantar. “I’m happy this hotel is shut down for now, and I hope the tenants find a better situation.”

The tenants of the motel are being assisted by Albuquerque Community Safety. ACS is currently working to find them long-term housing and get the assistance they need.

