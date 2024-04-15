City council to vote on Isotopes Park upgrades in Monday meeting

Changes are coming to Isotopes Par, which could improve the experience for players. It's part of a series of changes set by Major League Baseball.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – More changes are coming to Isotopes Park, which could improve the experience for players. It’s a series of changes set by Major League Baseball.

“Several years ago, Major League Baseball enhanced the facility standards for professional stadiums across the industry. So at the major league level, the minor league level, including Isotopes Park,” said John Traub, general manger of Isotopes.

Traub explained some of the upgrades have already happened.

“From the field to the lights to visiting clubhouse, female locker rooms. Gosh, probably a handful of other ones, the batting cage. So next year, the next phase will be the home clubhouse,” said Traub.

On Monday, Albuquerque City Council is scheduled to vote on whether to authorize using short-term bonds to make improvements to the park up to $1 million.

Traub explained why these changes came about.

“From our perspective, and for Major League Baseball’s perspective, Isotopes Park is one of the finest facilities in the entire country. Now, mind you, it’s now more than 20 years old, and the industry has changed quite a bit over that time. So what they’re not necessarily worried about are facilities, but they are trying to standardize facilities across the minor leagues. And they want some of the facilities that have been around for 50 or 100 years to come up to current day standards,” Traub said.

As for this next phase, the players would see adjustments inside their clubhouse, which Traub says they’re excited for.

“From a player perspective, they appreciate added space, they appreciate not having to share lockers, they appreciate being able to have a place to work out and to do all their video work. And they have expanded training rooms and have extended expanded storage and things of that nature,” said Traub.

These changes have to be in place by opening day in 2025.