City council to vote on New Mexico United stadium proposal during Monday meeting

City councilors will decide if New Mexico United gets to build a new stadium right next to the grounds of Balloon Fiesta Park Monday night.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – City councilors will decide if New Mexico United gets to build a new stadium right next to the grounds of Balloon Fiesta Park Monday night.

The city’s Environmental Planning Commission already approved a land-use agreement.

New Mexico United says it’s got the financing, and now, city councilors just have to give their final stamp of approval.

The plan is to use seven acres of Balloon Fiesta Park to build a new multipurpose stadium. It would be located directly east of the launch field inside a parking lot.

Early renderings show the roughly 185,000 square foot facility could house up to 11,000 people, which is slightly smaller than Isotopes Park where the team currently plays.

New Mexico United is expected to host 17 games a year, but not during the Balloon Fiesta. City leaders say the stadium would be used for other events as well.

Officials say no taxpayers dollars will be used. The team is required to invest at least $30 million to construct the stadium, while city and state leaders are chipping in $13 million to pay for infrastructure upgrades at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Mayor Tim Keller and other city leaders are fully behind the project. But some hot air balloon pilots aren’t sold just yet, and they’re concerned how a new stadium will affect New Mexico’s biggest event of the year.

“The Balloon Fiesta is the single largest economic event in the state, and why would we even be thinking about messing with that when we have all kinds of options surrounding the Albuquerque metro area,” said Scott Appelman, president & CEO of Rainbow Ryders.

Appelman is the man behind Rainbow Ryders – Albuquerque’s largest balloon ride operator – and a major player during the annual Balloon Fiesta.

“This just really brings the challenge right in, you know, right inside our own park,” said Appelman.

Appelman says the Balloon Fiesta is already a challenging event to pull off, especially with record numbers of balloonists and visitors. He suspects adding a stadium into the mix will only bring new problems.

“I don’t understand, in a town that is already starved with parking and landing sites, why we’re doing this here? I’m just a little bit surprised,” Appelman said. “I personally believe that this will be one more nail in the coffin for what Fiesta looks like, compared to what it used to look like.”

City leaders say the proposed stadium will be located behind a set of power lines that already restrict balloon traffic, and there are plans to add more parking.

But Appelman says those are just plans.

“I don’t see anything in concrete. I’ve seen site plans that have changed numerous times. I haven’t seen where any real agreements have been made with like, what is Balloon Fiesta Park gonna get?” Appelman said.

Above all, Appelman says he’s most concerned about the speed of the approval process.

“I understand this is privately funded. But why so fast? Makes me very suspicious, and quite frankly, I just don’t trust it,” said Appelman.

City leaders first announced the Balloon Fiesta Park stadium idea just eight months ago, and city councilors are set to vote Monday night on a 30-year lease agreement.

KOB 4 reached out to Balloon Fiesta organizers about the proposal, and they decided not to comment before tonight’s vote.

If approved, it will be up to New Mexico United to develop the final plans for the stadium.