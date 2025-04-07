Albuquerque City Council to vote on use of opioid settlement money

Albuquerque city councilors will decide how they'll use the money set aside to tackle the opioid crisis.

The metro is getting $150 million in opioid settlement funds. Bernalillo County is receiving $70 million, and the remaining $80 million is going to the City of Albuquerque.

Mayor Tim Keller’s administration believes the money should go to current and new programs for people facing addiction, like services at the Gateway Center.

At first, the administration said the council’s proposal included creating new facilities, but City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn says that’s not the case.

“We’re going to put $10 million from the city and $10 million from the county into a fund for community members, for nonprofits to improve their facilities, to do whatever they need to be able to serve more people. Then, the remaining money is going to the administration, 40% for prevention, 60% for treatment,” said Fiebelkorn.

The proposal also includes giving a portion of the funds to Albuquerque Public Schools to continue their prevention and intervention program.

