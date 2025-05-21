City councilors approve moratorium on new fiber installations

A moratorium on new fiber internet installation permits passed the city council.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – From broken water and gas lines, to road closures and torn up landscaping. KOB 4 has told multiple stories of people who are dealing with the fall out of bad fiber installation.

It was a hot topic of conversation during Monday night’s city council meeting. It all comes down to too many residents having issues with fiber installation.

“It’s kind of a progress report. It’s been a while let’s sit down, let’s discuss how we can improve within the companies, with the procedures, as a city and keep moving forward and getting this done and making sure people are happy,” said Councilor Dan Champine.

Champine’s moratorium on new fiber internet installation permits passed the city council. Come Sept. 1 the city won’t be accepting fiber installation permits unless city council approves a plan to improve the installation process.

A work group made up of city leaders and reps from the fiber companies will come together to form this plan.

“Work will continue while this working group is erected. The moratorium doesn’t kick in until Sept. 1 if the working group does not come up with a resolution,” said Champine.

Champine says this gives the group a hard deadline to work towards before taking further action.

His fellow councilors agree fiber installation is important, but they need to make sure concerns from residents are heard.

“Fiber is important to our community, but we have to address the concerns of the community,” said Councilor Klarissa Pena.

In addition to this motion, Mayor Tim Keller has also implemented new rules for fiber companies.

Starting immediately, companies have to notify residents before work starts, reduce work hours for construction, and must resolve complaints quicker.

The city also wants residents to contact the fiber companies directly when they have issues:

Ezee Fiber: 505-539-4848

Gigapower: 505-420-5195

Vexus Fiber: 844-512-5022