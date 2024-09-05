City councilors take action on food vendor fees, short-term rentals

The Albuquerque City Council took action on a bill regarding short-term rentals and address heightened fees for food vendors.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — During the Albuquerque City Council meeting Wednesday night, councilors addressed short-term rentals and food vendor fees.

On short-term rentals, councilors didn’t pass an amended proposal limiting the number of rentals, like Airbnbs, in certain spots in the city. The motion failed on a on a 3-6 vote. A similar bill also failed last year.

The proposal would have specifically impacted spots like Old Town, Downtown, and Nob Hill.

City councilors are also listening to local food truck owners who say their permit fees went up by hundreds of dollars, hurting their bottom line. Councilors decided Wednesday to rework fees for micro-businesses. Micro-businesses have five employees or less but food trucks also count.

One councilor will work with Mayor Tim Keller’s administration to rewrite part of the ordinance. Councilors say food truck owners, who already paid the new fees, can expect a refund.