City launches dashboard to track threats to federal funding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – City of Albuquerque leaders say we could lose dozens of police officers as well as a variety of projects because of cuts from the Trump administration.

In response, the city just launched a dashboard the mayor says will track threats to funding from the Trump administration.

The mayor says this dashboard will also so show what steps the city is taking to fight the cuts, including legal challenges, and finding other sources of funding from the state or county.

The mayor specifically points out a February memo from the Trump administration, targeting “immigrant friendly” communities.

The mayor says if the cuts go through, Albuquerque police would lose 50 officers, along with crime lab equipment, rape kit processing, and victim support programs.

The mayor also claims programs for 900 children in Early Childhood and Family Services programs will be cut, along with funding for infrastructure projects including housing initiatives and the Rail Trail.

While the mayor is worried, the cuts do have a lot of support from Republicans. So, KOB 4 asked the Republican Party of New Mexico for their take on the city dashboard

In a statement from the New Mexico GOP, they called Keller’s claims “absurd,” and blame the mayor for losing funding.

They say the solution is for the mayor and City of Albuquerque to comply with federal law on immigration and diversity, equity and inclusion.