City leaders to break ground on multigenerational center in NW Albuquerque

Officials with the City of Albuquerque will break ground on a new multigenerational center Tuesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City leaders will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for a new multigenerational center in northwest Albuquerque.

The center will be on Cibola Loop near Ellison Road. It will offer direct access to city services and programs for Albuquerque residents. That includes kids and teens, adults and senior citizens.

Construction is likely to begin sometime this summer.