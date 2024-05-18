City of Albuquerque adds 15 pickleball courts to Manzano Mesa complex

The City of Albuquerque just opened 15 new pickleball courts at the Manzano Mesa Pickleball facility near Central and Eubank. There are 33 courts there now.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque just opened 15 new pickleball courts at the Manzano Mesa Pickleball Complex near Central and Eubank. There are 33 courts there now.

“This is the largest pickleball facility in the state of New Mexico and it just doubled in size,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

Dozens of pickleball players came out to break in the new courts Friday.

“I think it’s fantastic, and I think it’s about time the city got something like this,” said Judy Goehring, who plays five times a week. “Sometimes you’re waiting an hour for a court.”

City and state leaders say the $3.6 million expansion is meant to cut down on those wait times, but also take Albuquerque’s pickleball scene to the next level.

“This is part of a broader commitment for a sports economy that requires tournament venues, so this one is now tournament ready,” Keller said.

Keller and state lawmakers Mimi Stewart and Meredith Dixon delivered the first serve on the new championship court, which will host the second annual Hang with the Pros Tournament next week.

“It has been our goal to bring bigger, exciting events and tournaments here in Albuquerque and to New Mexico,” said Jeremy Dyche, owner of Pro Sports.

The Manzano Mesa Complex is ready for all types of events with new lighting, audio systems, bleachers, shade structures, and permanent restrooms. But construction isn’t over just yet.

“This is phase two of to the expansion plan,” said Dave Simon, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. “And that is to trick it out with six more courts and that remaining vacant space back there.”

Once completed, there will be 39 total courts at the complex and more than 100 around the city.

Some pickleball players say the city could use even more.

“It’s the fastest growing sport in America, and it’s certainly the fastest growing sport in Albuquerque,” said Jill Plamen, a pickleballer.

City officials say they still have a little work left to do on the new restrooms. The brand new courts will actually be closed next week for that tournament, but all of the original courts will still be open.