City of Albuquerque and PNM offer free ‘treecycling’ program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you have a real tree and want to recycle it after the holiday season, the City of Albuquerque and PNM are teaming up to offer it for free.

PNM crews and city parks and recreation staff will grind trees into mulch chips. Then, while supplies last, residents can pick up the chips, even if you don’t have a tree to recycle.

They say those chips provide a better growing environment for plants and residential landscapes. Plus, last year, they say the program kept more than 6,400 trees out of the landfill.

This year, the program goes from December 26 to January 7. From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, you can drop off your tree at any of these locations in Albuquerque:

Eagle Rock Convenience Center (details), 505-768-3925

Ladera Golf Course (details), 505-836-4449

Montessa Park Convenience Center (details), 505-768-3930 (Closed Thursdays and Fridays)

If you have an artificial tree, they will not accept it and you can only recycle five trees. They also will not accept trees from commercial customers.

Before you drop them off, make sure you remove all bags, tree stands, decorations and lights from trees. For more information, click here.