City of Albuquerque launches grant to help businesses affected by vandalism

ALBUQUERQUE — The City of Albuquerque is launching the Window to Opportunity grant to help businesses affected by vandalism.

The Albuquerque Police Department is partnering with the CABQ Economic Development Department’s Small Business Office for this initiative. According to the city, it will help ease the financial burden small businesses face when replacing or repairing broken or vandalized windows.

“We stand by our local businesses and are finding new ways to support them,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a news release issued Tuesday. “For a small business, the cost of vandalism can be devastating, and folks can get back to business sooner.”

There is a total of $200,000 available for the program. Eligible applicants include:

Brick-and-mortar businesses with 25 or fewer employees

501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6) non-profit organizations

Educational entities located within the City of Albuquerque boundaries

The grant will reimburse up to 80% of the total cost of window replacement or repair. The maximum reimbursement is $5,000 per business. Businesses can also get an additional $1,000 if they incorporate environmentally sustainable “green” glass or security glass into their repairs.



“By addressing window damage promptly, we can help ensure that our city remains a safe place for everyone, and a supportive place to do business” said Frankie Hermosillo, a senior economic developer. “We are always looking for ways to adapt to the needs of our local business community and get them the help they need.”

There are some stipulations to qualify.

The incident must have happened on or after Sept. 1, 2024, with appropriate documentation. Documentation includes a police report and timestamped photos of the damaged and repaired windows.

Applicants with an incident and window repair/replacement date from July 1, 2024, through Aug. 31, 2024, are eligible to apply. When they apply, they must enroll with the APD Business Crime Prevention Security Survey.

You can click here submit an application, as well as to learn more information.