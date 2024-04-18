City of Albuquerque looking to fill 50 lifeguard positions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Summertime is coming and the City of Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department is still looking to fill lifeguard positions.

PRD officials are looking to fill 50 lifeguard positions at its various pools by June 1. Lifeguards must hold current lifeguard, first-aid and AED certifications. They must be at least 15 years old (must have worker’s permit if 15 years old) and must pass an aquatics lifeguard skills test.

If you don’t meet those requirements currently, there are eight American Red Cross Lifeguard Training Program classes in April and May. City officials say they’ll waive class fees for anyone who wants to work for them.

More information on the class schedule and registration info is here. To learn more or apply for a lifeguard position, click here.