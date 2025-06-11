City of Albuquerque prepares for Phase 1 construction on San Antonio Oxford Bluffs Open Space

The City of Albuquerque is getting ready to open the San Antonio Oxbow Bluffs Open Space in northwest Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is getting ready to open the San Antonio Oxbow Bluffs Open Space in northwest Albuquerque.

They acquired the property back in 2021 and have been working with nearby community members on what to do with the space ever since.

After a lot of town halls, three different concepts and getting the money for the project, they are gearing up to break ground on phase one of the reconstruction.

“Part of this one, part of this one was popular, people really didn’t like that aspect, and we brought them together into one,” said Richard Perce, a project manager for Anthropopulus Design & Planning who helped the concept come to life.

Open Space Superintendent, Collen McRoberts, says the space was slated to be developed into a large subdivision.

“Phase one is going to allow us to open the property to the public. They will have trails, ADA trail., a larger loop trail that goes along the entire property,” she said.

They were happy to work with surrounding neighbors on a space for everyone.

“We really wanted to make sure that we honored the community who fought so hard to protect this property in the first place, and develop a vision with them about how this property would be used,” said McRoberts.

“Big issues that the community wanted to address were erosion control, making sure that it stayed as natural looking as possible,” said Perce.

The space will also include an outdoor classroom, seating areas, and educational signs, so people can learn about the different plants and wildlife in the area.

“This is not like a traditional park it is an open space area being able to maintain natural trails and a place for wildlife and these beautiful, majestic views that you get from here,” said the open space superintendent.

Construction starts later this month and should take around six months. They do have a phase two in mind that will include a pedestrian bridge if more funding comes through. This project was made possible with general obligation bonds and capital funds.