City of Albuquerque summer programs | 4 Your Kids: Project Summer

The City of Albuquerque is offering an inexpensive summer camp option with a variety of opportunities 4 Your Kids.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Summer is right around the corner and, parents, we know your kids can get bored at home during that much-needed break.

As a part of our “4 Your Kids: Project Summer” series, we’re showing you a few camps and programs across New Mexico.

The City of Albuquerque offers summer programs and camps that officials say are in high demand for several reasons.

The programs range from sports to arts to STEM and more. The summer program costs $10 per student/kid for the whole summer.

The City of Albuquerque has camps and programs at 17 community centers that serve around 3,500 kids each summer. The programs start June 17 and go for around seven weeks so up until around when school starts. They are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To get in, there is a lottery. They say parents used to line up at the doors for hours before registration opened. The lottery is open now through May 17. Then, if you’re chosen, registration is May 22-31 with a $10 fee.

In the video above, Brianna Gallegos talks more about the programs and how to sign up online. To find the signup link, click here. You can find a map and more details on the camps and programs all across New Mexico there.