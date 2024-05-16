City of Albuquerque Teen Nights | 4 Your Kids: Project Summer

The City of Albuquerque is giving your teen a way to stay out of trouble and have some fun and socialize this summer.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This summer, the City of Albuquerque is hosting Summer Teen Nights to give your teen something free, fun and safe to do.

They’re taking place June 28, July 12, July 19 and July 26. Teens, ages 12-18, are welcome to attend. Registration may be required for some events.

