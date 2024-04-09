City of Albuquerque to honor Lobo men’s basketball team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque will honor the Lobo men’s basketball team this Thursday in Civic Plaza.

Festivities will feature food trucks and basketball hoops from 3:30-5:30 p.m. At 4:30 p.m., Mayor Tim Keller will honor the team for their Mountain West Conference Championship.

The championship was the first for the Lobos in 10 years and vaulted them to the NCAA tournament for the first time in as many years. The Lobos, however, lost to Clemson in their first game.