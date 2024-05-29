City of Albuquerque to kick off ‘Summer of Nonviolence’ program

The City of Albuquerque is kicking off a summer of nonviolence program this weekend with an event at Pat Hurley Park.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In our 4 Your Kids: Project Summer series, we focused on a unique “Summer of Nonviolence” program in Albuquerque.

The City of Albuquerque is partnering with Bernalillo County and other entities, like the New Mexico Crusaders for Justice, on the “Summer of Nonviolence” program. They want to help kids at risk of violence stay out of trouble this summer.

They’re kicking off the program with an event this weekend. Jorge Martinez, with Albuquerque Community Safety, stopped by to talk about the event and how the city’s “Summer of Nonviolence” program works.

