City of Albuquerque unveils new affordable housing near Los Altos Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If there was one part of Albuquerque that looks completely different from 10 years ago, it’s the Los Altos Park area.

The city unveiled new affordable housing in that area. Crews converted an old motel across from the park into the Los Altos Lofts.

KOB 4 was there for the ribbon cutting.

“Now in June or July, we are opening almost 100 units, I think we’re starting with 90. We’re starting with that first batch of 50, and we’re going to walk the walk on that promise we made to our community,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

City officials say the apartments will also feature an on-site services coordinator to help with things like food assistance or financial literacy.