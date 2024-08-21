City of Las Vegas lifts all water restrictions

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — The City of Las Vegas has lifted all water restrictions imposed after flooding compromised a treatment plant earlier this year.

The city made the announcement Tuesday evening. Now, businesses and residents can operate without limitations.

The city imposed extreme water conservation measures in June when the Gallinas River flooded. That came after flooding debris from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire burn scar compromised the city’s water treatment plant. That led to businesses closing and the cancellation of Fourth of July activities, among other things.

The city plans to continue monitoring water reserves to stay prepared for any future impacts. They also encourage all residents to conserve water when possible.

“Our water remains safe to consume, with ongoing testing conducted in partnership with the New Mexico State Drinking Water Bureau,” the city said in a statement issued Tuesday.

