City of Rio Rancho lays out legislative priorities

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – The City of Rio Rancho laid out their vision for state lawmakers as the governing body approved their 2025 legislative priorities Thursday.

“What we are really looking for is economic development and public safety. Some of our public safety items and economic development are some of the biggest pieces,” said Bob Tyler, Rio Rancho District Three City Councilor.

One of those items is asking for more mental health resources for first responders helping people in crisis.

“We are really looking to get legislation and funding around funding mental health resources like mentioned. That would support public safety and personnel carrying out their mission and making sure when they go out each and every day and deal with folks that are in crisis or having any type of issues that we are there to support them,” Councilor Tyler said.

Gabrielle Dietrich is the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) New Mexico. Dietrich has worked in this field for years and knows how important these kinds of resources are.

“Most of the time, in these crisis situations, this individual is a risk mostly to themselves. When we think of public safety, what we really need to be thinking about is the wellbeing of the individual who is most vulnerable. And that is the person in crisis,” Dietrich said.

She’s glad the City of Vision is advocating for more of this kind of training.

“I think it is a great first step, offering officers as much CIT as they can get. CIT, standing for crisis intervention training, as much as they can have, it is wonderful,” she said.