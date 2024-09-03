City offers 24/7 security program for Downtown Albuquerque businesses

A police program is providing an extra layer of security for businesses in downtown Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Downtown businesses have a new option for keeping an eye out for potential criminals after business hours and the city is offering to foot the bill.

It’s called “Community Connect”. It lets downtown businesses apply for security cameras. Then, those cameras connect to what the City of Albuquerque says is a unique security grid.

“It gives us more eyes on the street in downtown. People are concerned about crime and this is one way to have a record of what transpires downtown. Give police an assist when they’re investigating crimes and doing their job,” said Terry Brunner, the director of the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency.

The money for this program comes from the MRA and they are partnering with the Albuquerque Police Department.

But, if business owners want to apply for the grant, they better act fast. Applications are only open as long as the money’s still available.

Each business can get up to $20,000 per property for as many as three new security cameras per building for their business.

“They’ll work with a vendor and then put together an estimate, and then we’ll reimburse for that,” Brunner said.

Once the cameras are up and recording, staff at APD’s Real-Time Crime Center will keep an eye on what’s going on at all hours of the day.

“I think it sends the message that we’re serious about fighting crime downtown. We have eyes on the street. If you’re intending to go downtown to commit crimes, somebody will be watching you and will have the evidence to prosecute you,” Brunner said.

If all goes well with this program, Brunner believes this is just the beginning.

“We’re gonna see how this works, and see if people like the program. And then we will definitely consider expanding it beyond downtown,” he said.

The MRA has a total of $500,000 for the program. Once businesses start their application process, they anticipate that it will take about two weeks to get their security cameras.