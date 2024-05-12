City offers program to help low-income homeowners save energy 

The city's Environmental Health Department received a $1.7 million grant to help low-income homeowners.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As we inch closer to those summer months, New Mexicans are preparing for higher energy bills.

“They spend more of their income on keeping themselves comfortable, keeping the lights on, keeping their older, most likely older, homes comfortable. Heating, cooling, the energy burden is higher for low-income families,” said Ann Simon, the city’s deputy director of policy and sustainability.

Simon says low-income homeowners spend upwards of 6% of their income on utilities, and having an older home doesn’t help.

“We do know that older residences tend to pay upwards of $300 more on their energy bills than the rest of the city,” said Simon.

That heavy burden is getting a little lighter after the city’s Environmental Health Department received a $1.7 million grant to help low-income homeowners.

“This grant builds on an existing program that we have in the city to help our low-income families with weatherization and energy efficiency upgrades in their homes,” Simon said.

Here’s how the program works. New Mexicans reach out to prosperity works on the city website, then they get a free energy audit.

“Things like new energy roofs, better insulation, new windows, doors, an electrical panel upgrade. We can look at other energy efficient upgrades that help these families,” Simon said.

After that, the city helps them with repairs.

“We can make improvements up to about $12,000 per home, so that is significant. This program will only expand, so we are very excited,” said Simon.

Simon says the funds will allow them to help around 16 homes per year, and they are already taking applicants.