City receives $1.3M federal grant for International District park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department now has $1.3 million in federal funding for improvements to Mesa Verde Park.

The park is in the International District, just a few blocks from Los Altos Golf Course. The money is part of a $254 million National Park Service grant. The city is also matching the grant, meaning there will be nearly $3 million in investments coming to this park.

The plan for Mesa Verde Park includes an indoor futsal court for soccer, pickleball courts, a dog park and a new irrigation system.