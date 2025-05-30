City to close problem hotel along Louisiana Friday

The Barcelona Suites off Louisiana seems to be the latest problem property on the city's radar.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Barcelona Suites off Louisiana seems to be the latest problem property on the city’s radar.

Cops were seen going in and out of rooms on the property around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

This wouldn’t be the first hotel to run into issues, the city recently closed some hotels off Coors and Illif.

The city’s Planning Department told KOB 4 this was an announced inspection, they posted 24-hour notices on the property Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, Code Enforcement and APD conducted the inspection, ultimately decided to close the hotel by 2 p.m. Friday.

Residents near the Barcelona suites on Louisiana are breathing a sigh of relief.

“There has been so many activities going down the last couple of years, it has just gotten worse and worse. Shootings, stabbings, drug activity all hours of the day,” said Wendy Tafoya, a nearby Resident.

“It’s the best thing ever, I feel a great relief,” said Mickie Johnson, a fellow nearby resident.

Tafoya said all the commotion Thursday morning at the problem hotel was hard to miss. Then an Albuquerque police officer knocked on her door to deliver the news.

“This morning, we noticed that there was a bunch of police and police activity then one of the officers came and told us that what they were doing is they were going to shut that building down because it has become a nuisance,” she said.

We spoke to multiple residents who say their neighborhood association has been trying to get the hotel on the city’s radar, but the work doesn’t stop here.



“My concern is what are they going to do next,” said another resident who did not want to be on camera.

While the hotel is shutting down, they worry that won’t solve the issue of homelessness in the community.

“I have mixed emotions about the motel because I know that it is not kept good. My feeling is they will congregate there, there is no doubt about that. Demolishing it, maybe. Unless there is a good owner who says in writing that they are going to fix it up,” said the resident.

The city said this was a large operation. We are expecting to hear more from the planning department and city leaders Friday afternoon after the hotel closes.







