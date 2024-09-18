City to host small business resource fair Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is hosting a free small business resource fair this Wednesday evening in the northwest part of the city.

The event will be held at the Central and Unser Public Library. Around 30 vendors will be there to help answer any questions that business owners may have. That includes job training, permitting, marketing and more.

While all vendor spots are full, you can learn more about the event and RSVP for it here before you go.