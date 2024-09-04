City to introduce project studying Lead-Coal corridor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This week, the City of Albuquerque is hosting a meeting to introduce a project studying the cumbersome Lead/Coal corridor.

Neighbors have been talking about the problems in the Lead/Coal corridor for years. We’ve told you about instances of speeding and bad crashes near people’s homes.

“This is where the pickup truck was impaled. That’s the newer damage across the street,” one person pointed out.

City leaders have known about these problems for just as long. Over time, they’ve accomplished a few things, like adding traffic lights and cameras, but neighbors believe there is more work to do.

“We need sincere commitment to the fact that what we’re experiencing in the two neighborhoods is unacceptable. We need a commitment to make the safety of resident, pedestrians, and bicyclists priority number one,” a neighbor stressed.

The meeting is Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Heights Community Center on Buena Vista Drive. You’re encouraged to attend (click/tap here to learn more about the study).

CORRECTION: This story originally stated the purpose of the meeting was to release study results. The study will not be completed until the end of 2024. The city says it expects results to be published in early 2025.