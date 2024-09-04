City to share results of studies on Lead-Coal corridor

The two one-way streets have been hotbeds for crashes and other traffic woes that neighbors have been calling out to the city. Now, the city is releasing the results of a recent study on the corridors.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This week, the City of Albuquerque is hosting a meeting to share the results of new studies on a cumbersome corridor.

Neighbors have been talking about the problems in the Lead/Coal corridor for years. We’ve told you about instances of speeding and bad crashes near people’s homes.

“This is where the pickup truck was impaled. That’s the newer damage across the street,” one person pointed out.

City leaders have known about these problems for just as long. Over time, they’ve accomplished a few things, like adding traffic lights and cameras, but neighbors believe there is more work to do.

“We need sincere commitment to the fact that what we’re experiencing in the two neighborhoods is unacceptable. We need a commitment to make the safety of resident, pedestrians, and bicyclists priority number one,” a neighbor stressed.

The meeting is Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Heights Community Center on Buena Vista Drive. You’re encouraged to attend.